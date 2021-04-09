PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - April is financial literacy month, but many teenagers don't know the basics of handling money, like building a budget, comparison shopping, or understanding an invoice.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. says you can start teaching your kids about money as soon as they can count. But there is a gap in this type of education. A survey from Youth.gov shows high school seniors answered an average of just 48% of questions correctly on a basic financial literacy exam.
Mike Brown, the Arizona regional president of WaFd Bank, says one of the most important things parents can do is lead by example.
"Reinforce the budgeting," he said. "Every time you go to Starbucks, you don't need to get a $5 coffee because kids pick up on that. And a little bit of curtailing of some of those things will teach them that if they really want something, they need to not do this, and it gets them more money to do that."
According to Youth.gov, financial illiteracy is more common for low-income kids, making them more likely to fall victim to scams, high-interest -rate loans, and debt as they become adults.
"It's just fundamentals. It's no different than if you're going to teach them how to play golf," Brown said. "Teach them some basic golf swings at maybe 5 or 6, and at age 50, they probably have it. It's no different than anything else. If you start early, it's much, much easier."
Brown says one of his favorite tactics to begin teaching children about budgeting is by using Monopoly money. Give them a salary and then have them return money for things like rent, taxes, and groceries. Once those necessities are covered, they'll realize there's not much left over for extras.