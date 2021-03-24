MESA (3 On Your Side) -- Joseph Leonard logged online to check the IRS's 'Get My Payment' tool when his wife’s portion of the Economic Impact Payment went through but his didn’t.
"It was supposed to be $2,800, but they split that in two, gave her $1,400 and I never got $1,400," Leonard told 3 On Your Side. "But they said they deposited it all into one account."
Leonard called his bank and tried contacting the IRS.
"They shut you down," he said. "You cannot get through."
The IRS told 3 On Your Side it cannot comment on specific cases, but said in general, "married taxpayers who file jointly whose tax return includes an injured spouse claim may get their EIP3 as two separate payments…. The second payment may come the same week or within weeks of the first payment."
According to the agency, the third round of stimulus payments cannot be offset to cover past-due federal debts or back taxes.
Now when Leonard checks online, the IRS says his money will be deposited this week.
"We need this money," he said. "I don’t know what I will do without it. We’re overextended now. We got a little bit of groceries hoping that the money would be there. If it’s not, I guess it’s one more bill that doesn’t get paid."
Check the status of your Economic Impact Payment
A majority of people will receive their stimulus payments via direct deposit, according the IRS. Some will receive a check in the mail that's labeled as an Economic Impact Payment, while others will receive a Visa debit card. The IRS says it will continue to send payments every week.