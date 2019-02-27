PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- Several college students around the Valley are complaining that they haven't received their federal student loan money from their university. And they say they are not getting any answers.
“I don't sleep very well right now,” Devyn Davis, a psychology graduate student at Argosy University in Phoenix, told 3 On Your Side.
When she graduates in less than six months, she'll have her master’s degree and she hopes to start her career as a therapist.
“I kind of want to work in the marriage and family realm,” she explained.
Davis says like many graduate students, she relies on student loans not only for tuition but also for living expenses.
“Especially now that I'm in my internship and I'm required to work 20 to 25 hours (per week) for free.”
Between classes and that internship, she says there's really no time left for work.
To help, Davis says she was expecting to get a $4,500 student loan for the semester. She was supposed to get it last month.
But when the money never arrived, she got worried.
“It means being able to pay rent; it means being able to get gas,” she said.
Like most student loans, the money was supposed to have gone directly to Argosy University.
The school is supposed to pay her tuition and then forward the rest to her.
But Davis never received any of the balance.
And she's not alone. Other students have complained to 3 On Your Side that Argosy never gave them their money either.
The school isn't giving the students answers.
“We’ve just been told … that they’re just looking for the money,” Davis said. "[They’re] not giving us clear answers. They’re just giving us the complete runaround."
Davis told 3 On Your Side that she confirmed that the U.S. Department of Education sent Argosy the money.
Although the school reportedly can't find it, Devyn and all the other students will be on the hook to pay it back. Remember, this is money they say they never received.
“That $4,500 I'm still going to have to pay back to the government, and it's going to accrue interest so it's going to be even more than that," Davis said.
3 On Your Side has learned that Argosy is in the middle some significant financial struggles.
The school is currently in receivership, meaning a judge has appointed someone to oversee the school's assets and business operations.
3 On Your Side also obtained a letter from Argosy's accrediting agency.
It says the university is in "substantial noncompliance" and states that their accreditation will be terminated unless they can fix their problems.
And after 3 On Your Side started asking the U.S. Department of Education about Argosy and all that missing money, it made the decision to pull the plug right now on certain Argosy sites, including the two in Arizona.
In this letter, the Department of Education states that because of Argosy's failure to pay balances owed to students, they are no longer eligible to participate in federal student aid programs at many of their campuses.
In other words, students won't be receiving any more federal money if they're going to certain Argosy schools.
“The school has chosen to essentially steal our money,” Davis said.
Devyn says this situation has put her and her future in jeopardy.
"My fear is that tomorrow Argosy will close its doors," she said.
3 On Your Side reached out to Argosy University and its owner.
We received a statement Wednesday afternoon from Mark Dottore, the court-appointed receiver for Dream Center Education Holdings, which is Argosy's parent company.
“We are disappointed at the decision by the Department of Education today to deny Argosy University’s request for change of ownership. We are working to determine the best path forward for students at this time.”
3 On Your Side will continue to follow developments and give updates as they happen.
Here are some links for more information and some of the notices Argosy received.
ONLINE: U.S. Department of Education information about Argosy University
DOWNLOAD: Jan. 19, 2019 letter from WASC, Argosy's accrediting agency
DOWNLOAD: February letter from WASC to Argosy
DOWNLOAD: Argosy University letter to students regarding receivership
