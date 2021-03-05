PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - When the COVID-19 pandemic started, airlines quickly loosened their cancellation and flight change policies. One year into the crisis, the flight vouchers many travelers received might begin to expire.
According to Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, many travel vouchers were issued with a 12-month expiration date. But airlines are continuing to be flexible, often extending the window when travelers can use vouchers.
If you have a flight voucher, the first thing you need to do is read the fine print to make sure you don't lose their value.
"The reason I'm so insistent that you read the voucher and read the voucher's fine print is because it varies wildly, not only airline to airline but sometimes within the same airline," Keyes told 3 On Your Side. "Let's take American Airlines. They have four different types of airline vouchers, each with their own terms and conditions about when it can be used, who it can be used for, what trips it can be used for."
"The reason I'm looking for the customer service number is because the airlines have been much more flexible about being willing to extend people's expiration dates on their vouchers, but oftentimes they'll only do so if you actually proactively make the ask," Keyes said.