PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Debbie Castillo's family stood at the baggage carousel in Detroit's airport, waiting to retrieve eight suitcases. One by one, the bags dropped onto the conveyor belt, but there was one that never appeared. "We waited until the very end until the belt stopped rolling," Castillo said. "You put all of your trust into the airline, hoping it would arrive safely, and it was the one luggage we didn't get."
Castillo's family was on a Spirit Airlines flight from Phoenix to Detroit for the holidays, and according to Castillo, the missing suitcase was packed full of gifts. She says many of them were collector items, valued at about $1,250. Castillo filed a claim with the airline immediately and received several emails assuring her the airline was working to track down the lost luggage. "I gave [Spirit] the receipt of the luggage, the number of the luggage with the ticket on it, everything that they needed," Castillo said. The bag has still not been recovered.
Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, says if luggage is lost and never recovered, the airline has to compensate its customers. "It is the airline's responsibility to transport not just you, but your bag, as well," Keyes told 3 On Your Side. "For domestic flights, airlines are responsible for reimbursing you up to $3,800 for any lost or damaged luggage. ... The airlines are allowed to pay more than that, and many will if you have proof that there was something really valuable in your luggage that was lost."
Passengers should consider taking a picture or video of the contents of the luggage, especially if you've packed something particularly valuable in the suitcase you're checking. Airlines also are required to refund any fees that were paid to transport the bag that was lost, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. "You actually have quite a bit of protection both from the airline, and, in many cases, from the credit card you used to pay for your flight in a situation where your bag goes missing," Keyes said. Credit card benefits may cover incidentals, like shampoo, a new toothbrush, and even clothes for the trip, so save your receipts.
According to the U.S. DOT, about 0.5% of checked bags are lost. The agency's most recent air travel consumer report shows more than 37 million bags checked in November 2021. Of those, 170,390 were mishandled. Of the 969,297 bags checked on Spirit Airlines flights in the same month, 4,082 were mishandled, according to the report. "Generally speaking, airlines have gotten very good at being able to track bags," Keyes said.
A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines said claims specialists have reached out to Castillo, but the airline has not been able to connect with her to investigate the claim. The airline did not provide answers to 3 On Your Side's questions about its lost luggage policy. The U.S. DOT says airlines have different policies about when a bag is officially lost, but for most, it is between five and 14 days after the flight.