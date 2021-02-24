GLENDALE, AZ (3 On Your Side) - Tuesday morning, Greg Valenzuela made a quick stop to pick up bottled water from the Air Force. It's the new reality for thousands of people who live near Luke Air Force Base after high levels of PFAS chemicals were discovered in at least one Valley Utilities Water Company well.

"I'm concerned," Valenzuela said. "We're definitely not going to drink the water."

According to the Air Force, a recent water sample showed a concentration of PFAS compounds exceeding 70 parts per trillion, which is the EPA's lifetime Health Advisory level. The Air Force said it expects to learn the specific PFAS levels through additional test results in the coming weeks.

Luke Air Force Base providing bottled water after recent water sample results Luke Air Force Base is providing bottled water to people who live or work near the base after receiving drinking water sample results.

The likely source of contamination is firefighting foam that was used for decades at Luke Air Force Base, according to Col. Ryan Richardson, the commander of the 56th Mission Support Group. It's unclear how long the water has been contaminated.

"It was a series of tests that led us to further investigation," Richardson said. "It's a process that's been set forth by the Air Force Engineer Center to make sure that we're thorough in that response."

PFAS contamination has been documented at military sites across the country, according to David Andrews, a senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group.

"These are the Teflon and Scotch Guard nonstick chemicals. They were used in Teflon and Scotch Guard. They've also found uses in tons of other consumer products, and one of the uses is in firefighting foam," Andrews said. "That has become a significant source of contamination around the country."

PFAS chemicals have been linked to a slew of health issues, including several types of cancer and high cholesterol.

"I guess what's shocking is that many water systems have not been tested," Andrews told 3 On Your Side. "It's only in the last few years that the Department of Defense and water utilities across the country have actually been taking this seriously."

"This contamination is incredibly widespread," he added. "It's worth looking into your water utility, if they've tested for it, and what action they've done to ensure the drinking water isn't contaminated."

Andrews said there is still a lot to learn about PFAS compounds.

"These compounds at very low concentrations actually interact with our immune system and can make it less effective," Andrews said. "So in a time of COVID, that really stands out. There's a number of ongoing research studies looking at the interaction between different PFAS compounds and the severity of COVID disease."

The Air Force says nationwide it has spent at least $676 million investigating and responding to PFAS contamination concerns.