PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - For Wayne Goshkarian, the tree-lined street near his home in Scottsdale was a big selling point.

"In the summertime, you have these beautiful trees keeping your home cool," he said. "Kids are playing out. It's just a beautiful environment." But the homeowners association that governs the neighborhood where Goshkarian lives want to remove hundreds of the trees. "That will literally destroy the landscape of this community and the property values."

Alexis Firehawk, an attorney for the DC Ranch Association, says experts have advised the association that the trees have to be replaced "to avoid damage to homes and property."

"Over the years, they've neglected their responsibilities to the homeowners, which is really sad," Goshkarian said.

Jonathan Dessaules, an attorney who specializes in HOA issues, says disputes with HOAs are exceedingly common and often involve selective enforcement of HOA rules or a failure to maintain common areas.

"One of the main reasons you pay assessments is for the association to maintain the community, to make it look pretty," Dessaules said. He cautions that even if an HOA is not upholding its responsibilities, homeowners must continue to pay dues.

"You never want to withhold your dues," he said. "It's one of the big mistakes people often make. A lot of people say, 'I'm paying for services. I'm not getting those services,' and the conclusion they reach is, 'therefore, I don't need to pay for those services.' Bad mistake because what is going to happen then is the association has the power to eventually foreclose. If you have a problem, your recourse is you either go to court or you try to affect change from within. Associations are mini democracies. Get on the board."

It's also important to learn about issues before purchasing a home. Buyers have the right to HOA documents, according to Dessaules, who recommends reviewing the documents carefully. Dessaules also suggests asking the seller and HOA about any outstanding violations on the property or future assessments within the community. The dispute over trees landed in front of the Scottsdale Development Review Board, which voted against the plan to remove the trees. Firehawk says the association is appealing the board's decision to the city council.

"The trees are being properly maintained in the meantime," she said. Goshkarian is skeptical, and he says he will continue to fight for the neighborhood he loves and the tree-lined streets that make it feel like home.