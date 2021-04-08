GILBERT, AZ (3 On Your Side) -- Trevor Collins is a Youtuber, documenting his life in videos.
"I'm trying to grow to 100,000 subscribers before the end of the year," the Gilbert teenager said.
In early December, Collins' camera broke, so he took it back to Fry's Electronics, where he had purchased it, for repairs.
"They told me it would be a couple weeks, maybe a month, and every week I kept checking on it," Collins said. "I use it every single day for my job and it’s a missing piece I need."
He finally got a tracking number from the company and was told the camera would be ready soon, but before it was fixed, Fry's Electronics closed its chain of stores permanently.
"I called every possible number," Collins said. "None of them were helping."
Trevor’s mom, Diana, tried to help so Trevor could continue shooting videos and following his dreams.
"The longer it took, the more concerning it became," she said. "Just to watch all of this fall apart for him really, really hurts."
After 3 On Your Side contacted Fry's Electronics, the company called Collins and told him to come to the store to pick up his camera. It was originally missing its lens, but the company ultimately found it and returned it to Collins.
When any business closes permanently, the Better Business Bureau says consumers who are waiting on goods or services they've already paid for should take several steps to protect themselves. Collect receipts, proof of purchase, and warranties to help prepare for a request for a resolution. Consumers should also check with their bank or credit card company to find out if it's possible to dispute transactions for goods or services that were not received. If the business has not filed for bankruptcy, the BBB says it is obligated to fulfill your order for goods, services, or a refund.
Consumer Reports' tips for consumers shopping at a store that's going out of business:
- Discounts might not be as big as they seem.
- Gift certificates, coupons, or store credits are generally no use.
- If you have a gift card, use it quickly. If the store closes its doors before you get a chance to redeem it, you’ll have to file a claim with a bankruptcy court.
- Extended Warranties and service contracts will likely only be honored if the store is taken over buy a new owner.
Fry's Electronics did not respond directly to 3 On Your Side's questions for this report, but on its website, the company provided an email address for customers with questions to use, customerservice@frys.com.
"Please understand if we are a bit slow to respond given the large volume of questions," a statement says. "The Company appreciates your patience and support through this process."