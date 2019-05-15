3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Jessica Craney says it's really kind of hard to believe. She was married back in 2016 and she's been waiting this entire time for the bulk of her wedding photos to be delivered.
"I am heartbroken. I don't have my photos. I feel like nothing will ever get done," she told 3 On Your Side in a previous news report.
A guy named Gary Helland is the wedding photographer she hired to take those photos. After 3 On Your Side emailed Helland several times and visited his apartment, he promised he'd get busy and deliver Craney's wedding album full of pictures that she paid for three years ago.
Well, here's the update. Craney says Helland finally did deliver a wedding album with some photos. But, she claims the photo album is full of misspellings and doesn't have the quantity of pictures she was promised. Craney says she's so disappointed, she's considering taking Helland to small claims court.
We also have an update on Bryan May. He wanted to install French doors to enclose his home office. So, he hired a company called JTY Builders operated by a guy named Johnny Yazzie. After paying Yazzie $1,171 to order those doors, he never returned to install them.
3 On Your Side got involved and in a phone conversation, Yazzie told us he would return the money. However, he didn't. Instead, May says Yazzie flooded his phone with profanity-laced text messages about how upset he was May turning to 3 On Your Side for help.
3 On Your Side has emailed Yazzie several more times to find out if he really intends on returning the money, but he has contacted us with an answer. As of now, May continues to get vulgar text messages.
But, no refund.
"I want the doors, but I don't want them done by him," May told us. "But, I do want my money back from him."
And, we have an update on Amber Sulu. In a previous 3 On Your Side report, we explained how she was a victim of something called the "Dent Repair Scam." That's when scammers pose as knowledgeable autobody repairmen and claim they can fix small door dings for a fee. In Sulu's case, she paid the scammer $700 up front and he wound up destroying her 2017 Chevy Tahoe.
Well, here's the update. 3 On Your Side is the process of teaming up with a legitimate auto body repair company to hopefully get Amber's SUV looking normal again. I'll let you know what happens.
