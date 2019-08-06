3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Jaira Lupe and her husband Nick married each other back in February.
And today, they still talk about their wedding like it was yesterday.
"When I turned around, and I saw her, there was a little tear there she looked beautiful," Nick told 3 On Your Side as he thought about their wedding.
And for Jaira, the big day is still a real tear-jerker when she thinks about it.
"Just knowing you're going to spend the rest of your life with someone…" she said as she started to tear up with happiness.
One of the most sentimental items from their wedding day is, of course, Jaira's wedding dress and she wanted to preserve it.
So, she got online and came across a Texas-based company called Memories Gown Preservation. On the company's website, they explain their meticulous process of preserving a wedding dress.
Jaira says she mailed the dress to Memories Gown Preservation back in April. But when she never received the dress back, she called the company, and that's when she got horrible news.
Apparently, the company mailed her dress. However, they mailed it to the wrong address. Instead of the numeric address of 215, the company addressed it to 216.
"The fact that they don't want to take ownership of their own mistake and accountability, that's what makes me upset," Jaira said.
Jaira says the company indicated it was willing to pay her $500 for the missing dress but nothing more.
So, 3 On Your Side got involved.
First up, we went to the house where the dress was reportedly delivered. However, no one was home, and they never called us back after leaving a business card with our contact information.
We then contacted Memories Gown Preservation and asked them to investigate. They did, and in an email, the company's senior vice president apologized saying he will, "...look at our procedures, so this doesn't happen to any future brides."
He also indicated he'd mail Jaira a check for $2,200 to cover the cost of her dress.
In his email, he reiterated, "I realize no dollar amount can return a priceless memory..."
Jaira agrees. And, says although her wedding dress is lost forever, she credits 3 On Your Side for getting her reimbursed a full $2,200.
"So, once the 3 On Your Side team and Gary Harper got involved, things moved very rapidly," she said. "It's amazing, and I appreciate the whole team. I am just so forever grateful."
Memories Gown Preservation has a $500 payout policy if the consumer does not get insurance for shipping, and a dress is lost. In this case, Jaira did not opt to purchase the insurance.
Still, after 3 On Your Side got involved, the company agreed to a full reimbursement to cover the cost of the dress along with alterations.
The company was great to work with on this issue, and 3 On Your Side appreciates the resolution.
