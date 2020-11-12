Walmart finally delivers $1,000 shed to Mesa homeowner

3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Dennis Miller says he can't believe it. "I don't think I would be standing next to my shed if it wasn't for your team," Miller told 3 On Your Side.

He finally has the shed he's been waiting for Walmart to send him for nearly two months.

"I appreciate Walmart finally waking up and doing what we asked them to do originally," said Miller.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Miller explained how he ordered an 8-by-7 foot shed from Walmart and paid $973.62. The shed did arrive, but only half of it. Miller took a picture of what he got. It says, "Box 2 of 2." "Well, I go where is Box 1?" Miller said, laughing.

Box 1 never did arrive. So, Walmart had Box 2 shipped back to them. And, get this, they kept Miller's $973.62. So, 3 On Your Side got involved and I got a hold of Walmart.

"Once Gary Harper got involved and made a couple of phone calls, then within a day or so, I got an email saying the shed was on its way," said Miller.

Miller took a video of two boxes containing his shed inside a delivery truck arriving at his Mesa home. After unpacking everything and putting in a little elbow grease, Miller and his son had the shed assembled in just a few hours.

Miller says he owes it all to 3 On Your Side.

"Oh yeah, you guys have been a tremendous help because you fight for the little guy," he said. "Otherwise, it would have been me against the big corporation who doesn't care."

3 On Your Side never got an explanation from Walmart on what went wrong here. But Miller says he is certainly glad the ordeal is over.