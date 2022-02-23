SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Christine O'Leary has had cell phone service with Verizon for 26 years. "I have been absolutely happy with Verizon. They have great customer service," O'Leary told 3 On Your Side. That is, until recently. O'Leary says her cell phone started acting up when the screen turned a weird shade of green.
Apparently, it's a common problem because 3 On Your Side found numerous other consumers complaining about having a green screen. "It's identical to what the phone looked like,' O'Leary said as she looked at a video we found on the internet. O'Leary says she contacted Verizon, and a representative told her this: "She said, 'There's something wrong with it. It's malfunctioning. I will send you a box and a label. I need you to pack it up and return it.'"
Once the box and prepaid label arrived, O'Leary said she packed up the phone and took it to a UPS store, where it was shipped to Verizon. But Verizon says it never arrived and billed O'Leary $1,200 for that lost phone.
"They're telling me, 'Gee, thanks for your 26 years of service. However, we didn't receive the phone, and now you have to pay," O'Leary said.
Even though O'Leary's tracking number clearly indicates the phone arrived at Verizon's return center in Texas, she says they still want her to pay $1,200. So, she contacted 3 On Your Side. "I'm going to contact Gary because he follows through and gets things done."
Gary Harper got a hold of Verizon and asked them to look into O'Leary's missing phone and provided them with that tracking number indicating they did, in fact, receive it last month. As a result, Verizon contacted O'Leary, apologized, and said she did not have to pay $1,200 after all. O'Leary says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.
"We have to have a Gary Harper. If customer service was the way it should be, we wouldn't have or even need a Gary Harper. However, with customer service the way it is, I'm glad we have a Gary Harper."
We appreciate Verizon's quick response. As for this viewer, she says she is sticking with Verizon following this incident.