PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From garbage trucks to police cruisers, mechanics are busy maintaining Peoria's fleet of more than 900 vehicles.
"We try to do as much work in-house as we can but, we're having to send work out to try to keep up," said John Frueden, the city's fleet manager.
This year, Peoria ordered 70 new vehicles, but supply chain problems, including the ongoing chip shortage, put vehicle deliveries on hold. "They'll all be delayed six to eight months probably," Frueden estimated. That means the city's existing vehicles are staying on the road longer, requiring more maintenance. "It's much cheaper to have a new vehicle in service," Frueden said. "It's just a little bit of maintenance versus repairs."
Repairs add up. "We're talking tens of thousands of dollars, and that may not seem like a lot, but it is when you have a fixed budget," Frueden told 3 On Your Side. "Eventually, we may have to ask for extra money from the City Council to cover our expenses."
Maricopa County is facing similar challenges with its massive fleet. "We're a big county," said Fields Mosely, a spokesperson for the county. "We're the fourth most-populous county in the country, and we purchase a lot of cars." The county typically buys about 350 new vehicles every year. "It's been a challenge. We're waiting on a lot of cars," Mosely said. "We came up 85 vehicles short in fiscal-year 2021, which was last July. And now we're looking at this year, and we haven't received the majority of the cars we want."
Like in Peoria, more maintenance is being performed, which highlights another challenge. "Parts are a big problem now because of the supply chain issues," Mosely said. Overall in Maricopa County, the extra costs for new vehicles, parts, and maintenance add up to about $3 million.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, the cost of new vehicles jumped more than 12% in January, compared to a year ago. "It's just reality right now that we're going to have to adapt to that," Mosely said. "We budget conservatively. We have efficient processes. In the scope of a more than $3-billion budget in the county, $3 million is small, but it's still a lot of money when you're talking about vehicles."
Municipalities are bracing for supply chain challenges to continue. "It's a world of unknowns right now," Frueden said. "Everybody was hoping 2023 would be the year that it leveled off, but just recent meetings with manufacturers say no, that's going to continue to be a problem. They hope it stabilizes, but nobody knows what normal is or what it will return to be or when it will happen."
In a world without a vehicle shortage and supply chain delays, fleet vehicles would typically be taken out of service and auctioned off at about 100,000 miles. Despite the additional miles on some vehicles, Peoria and Maricopa County say all fleet vehicles on the road are safe to drive and would immediately be taken out of service if there were safety concerns.