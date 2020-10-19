FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Crystal Sullivan and her husband Drew say the holiday season is all about enjoying family and creating memories. And Crystal wonders, what better way to celebrate Christmas than buying tickets to the "?"

"We'd figured the kids would be the perfect age," Crystal told 3 On Your Side. "They still believe. It's magical to them. It's the North Pole to them. It's all of that."

Experience holiday magic at the North Pole Experience This year, why give your kids a solid dose of the Christmas spirit at the North Pole Experience, which just opened for the season this weekend in Flagstaff.

The North Pole Experience is an annual Christmas event in Flagstaff that's been around for 12 years. "I understand they get to help the Elves build toys, and they get to see Santa," she said.

But Santa's workshop isn't free. In fact, Crystal paid $238.14 for 4 tickets.

Crystal says it's a lot of money. But The North Pole Experience claims it offered a Book with Confidence program allowing consumers to cancel for whatever reason within 48 hours of their arrival. "I read that guarantee and I said I have no problem with this because if something comes up and we have to cancel we'll get our money back," Crystal said.

Well, Chrystal and her family didn't cancel. But, due to COVID-19, the North Pole Experience recently pulled the plug. However, instead of getting her $238.14 refunded like she thought, Crystal says she's only being offered credit to next year's North Pole Experience." So, she contacted 3 On Your Side. "I contacted Gary Harper because I know that you can get that money back."

Numerous viewers have voiced similar complaints to 3 On Your Side. After looking at their website, we noticed the North Pole Experience does say cancellations will be given a 100% credit to next year. But that doesn't necessarily mean a refund. "I feel like it was very misleading the way that they phrased it. And they are refusing to refund anyone."

As a result, the North Pole Experience says it will be announcing a ticket buy-back program soon but provided no details.

Crystal says that sounds optimistic and believes a full refund is the only right decision. "I feel like that's bad business. That's not how you want to treat your customers."

When details regarding the ticket buy-back program from the North Pole Experienced are announced, 3 On Your Side will let you know in a follow-up news report.

A statement from the North Pole Experience is below.