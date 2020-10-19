FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Crystal Sullivan and her husband Drew say the holiday season is all about enjoying family and creating memories. And Crystal wonders, what better way to celebrate Christmas than buying tickets to the "?"
"We'd figured the kids would be the perfect age," Crystal told 3 On Your Side. "They still believe. It's magical to them. It's the North Pole to them. It's all of that."
This year, why give your kids a solid dose of the Christmas spirit at the North Pole Experience, which just opened for the season this weekend in Flagstaff.
The North Pole Experience is an annual Christmas event in Flagstaff that's been around for 12 years. "I understand they get to help the Elves build toys, and they get to see Santa," she said.
But Santa's workshop isn't free. In fact, Crystal paid $238.14 for 4 tickets.
Crystal says it's a lot of money. But The North Pole Experience claims it offered a Book with Confidence program allowing consumers to cancel for whatever reason within 48 hours of their arrival. "I read that guarantee and I said I have no problem with this because if something comes up and we have to cancel we'll get our money back," Crystal said.
Well, Chrystal and her family didn't cancel. But, due to COVID-19, the North Pole Experience recently pulled the plug. However, instead of getting her $238.14 refunded like she thought, Crystal says she's only being offered credit to next year's North Pole Experience." So, she contacted 3 On Your Side. "I contacted Gary Harper because I know that you can get that money back."
Desert-dwellers desperate for a true, snow-covered winter experience don't have to travel far.
Numerous viewers have voiced similar complaints to 3 On Your Side. After looking at their website, we noticed the North Pole Experience does say cancellations will be given a 100% credit to next year. But that doesn't necessarily mean a refund. "I feel like it was very misleading the way that they phrased it. And they are refusing to refund anyone."
As a result, the North Pole Experience says it will be announcing a ticket buy-back program soon but provided no details.
Crystal says that sounds optimistic and believes a full refund is the only right decision. "I feel like that's bad business. That's not how you want to treat your customers."
When details regarding the ticket buy-back program from the North Pole Experienced are announced, 3 On Your Side will let you know in a follow-up news report.
A statement from the North Pole Experience is below.
The North Pole Experience has become a treasured Christmas tradition and over the past 12 years we have been delivering the magic and memories for families...bringing Christmas to life with enchanting interactions and storytelling through Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves.
We would like to thank all our customers for their patience over the past week since our 2020 postponement announcement. We would like our customers to know that we have read each and every email, note, concern and heartache. We understand and respect the hurt and frustration and this is a shock and disappointment to us as well. We realize there are many individual concerns and cases with customers who live out of state, many first time guests, and other issues we will be addressing. Being a small company, Santa’s elves will be working diligently to address everyone who has contacted us over the next week.
As many know, NPX is not a seasonal operation that can switch gears from one holiday to another. Christmas is our one and only season and taking away visits to Santa’s enchanting workshop bears such a heavy weight on us all. Just like Disney and other Broadway productions that have been canceled across the world, an experience like the North Pole Experience is not one that you can replicate virtually.
This decision was not an easy one and we would like all guests to know there were many factors and limitations beyond our control including last-minute location restrictions with the county, an obvious drop in ticket sales due to Covid and a dramatic decrease in capacity due to social distancing guidelines. This paired with local mask mandates and our elves bright and cheery faces and having to adjust to Santa in a mask behind a plexiglass wall was just an experience that was not ideal and after speaking to many of our regular guests, Santa and the elves...we had to come to this gut-wrenching decision.
All guests that purchased tickets for 2020 have been issued tickets for the 2021 season. We are working on a ticket buy-back plan that we will be announcing next week and all 2020 guests will have the ability to switch their dates to new dates if they wish prior to 2021 ticket release.
While this is an extremely difficult year for all of us, we are confident that the Christmas Magic will endure on in 2021 forward.