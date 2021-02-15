SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pauline Stevens says she's learned a valuable lesson when it comes to signing or initialing documents, “I am shocked. Absolutely shocked," Pauline said.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Pauline said she was being charged more than $160 a month to lease solar panels from a company called Sunrun.
However, she claimed she never signed or approved the installation. Her roommate, Arthur Ward, signed and approved it. But, when Arthur passed away, Pauline says she somehow became financially responsible to pay for those panels and she doesn't know why. "His name is on the contract. Not mine. I wasn't on it. So, it's not my problem," she said.
So, 3 On Your Side asked Sunrun to investigate and they did. After reviewing the matter, they sent 3 On Your Side a 3-page document with Pauline's initials authorizing the contract to be transferred into her name. “And the initials here, those are yours, right?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked her. "They do resemble how I would sign my initials," she replied.
Although Pauline says she doesn't remember approving the agreement, it's a good example of what consumers need to do before signing any important paperwork.
First, take time to think about it.
Second, read the paperwork carefully so you know what you're getting into.
Third, ask about cancellation clauses.
And finally, it's also a good idea to always print or get a copy of the paperwork you signed so you don't have any unanswered questions down the road.
Pauline says she's glad 3 On Your Side was able to get answers. However, she's now decided to sell her condo and the new owner she says can deal with paying for those solar panels. "I'm going to sell the house and move to Florida because I can't afford it," she said.
Sunrun gave us the following statement:
After looking into the situation, I've discovered that Ms. Pauline Stevens signed an agreement on September 16, 2019 to assume Mr. Arthur Ward's original contract. Ms. Stevens acknowledged and agreed to all terms pertaining to the solar energy system (at her home) in Sun City, AZ, 85351.
In addition to signing the agreement, Sunrun speaks with customers over the phone to give them an opportunity to review the agreement, ask questions, and make an informed decision. Furthermore, the call verbally confirms the signer's identity and reiterates the contract's terms. We call this our “verification call.” I have listened to Ms. Stevens' verification call and can share that she accepted the terms and agreed to enter into an agreement with Sunrun.
Since signing the agreement, Ms. Stevens has called into Sunrun customer service to discuss account transition details and confirm system payments on multiple occasions. In fact, there have been nearly a dozen such instances of communication between Ms. Stevens and Sunrun customer service from September 2019 to January 2021.
We are sympathetic to Ms. Stevens' situation and loss of a close friend. We want to make sure that she is receiving the full benefits of her agreement with us. To that end, we reviewed her solar energy system and were able to confirm that the system is fully functional; however, Sunrun would like to send a technician to Ms. Stevens home to conduct a complimentary Healthy System Inspection. Additionally, we would be happy to conduct a full energy audit to ensure we are doing all we can to help Ms. Stevens meet her energy needs. By reviewing her monthly utility bills from 2020, the audit would give us a better understanding of Ms. Stevens' power generation and consumption over the year, which could help us uncover more ways to meet her energy needs.
Sunrun strives to deliver an exceptional customer experience. We will continue to work closely with Ms. Stevens to address any of her concerns so that she can continue to enjoy the benefits of her Sunrun solar energy system.