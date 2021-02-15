SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pauline Stevens says she's learned a valuable lesson when it comes to signing or initialing documents, “I am shocked. Absolutely shocked," Pauline said.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Pauline said she was being charged more than $160 a month to lease solar panels from a company called Sunrun.

However, she claimed she never signed or approved the installation. Her roommate, Arthur Ward, signed and approved it. But, when Arthur passed away, Pauline says she somehow became financially responsible to pay for those panels and she doesn't know why. "His name is on the contract. Not mine. I wasn't on it. So, it's not my problem," she said.

So, 3 On Your Side asked Sunrun to investigate and they did. After reviewing the matter, they sent 3 On Your Side a 3-page document with Pauline's initials authorizing the contract to be transferred into her name. “And the initials here, those are yours, right?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked her. "They do resemble how I would sign my initials," she replied.

Although Pauline says she doesn't remember approving the agreement, it's a good example of what consumers need to do before signing any important paperwork.

First, take time to think about it.

Second, read the paperwork carefully so you know what you're getting into.

Third, ask about cancellation clauses.

And finally, it's also a good idea to always print or get a copy of the paperwork you signed so you don't have any unanswered questions down the road.

Pauline says she's glad 3 On Your Side was able to get answers. However, she's now decided to sell her condo and the new owner she says can deal with paying for those solar panels. "I'm going to sell the house and move to Florida because I can't afford it," she said.

Sunrun gave us the following statement: