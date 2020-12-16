3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Ronald Van Horne is a U.S. Navy Veteran. He's also a fraud victim who says he's extremely disappointed with Chase Bank.

"I'm frustrated and angry," said Van Horne.

His son Don feels the same, particularly he says in the bank's lack of communication.

"Pretty much absolutely nothing crickets, is what I would say, can't get anybody to call me back," said Don.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Ronald and his family explained how a mysterious person used a check with Ronald's name, changed his Sun City address to a Florida address and then forged his signature. In the end, the mystery person cashed the check and got away with more than $98,000 from Ronald's Chase Bank account.

"Has my dad's name on it, same name, but different address in Florida. Man hacked into his account," said Don.

Sun City senior falls victim to $98K fraud loss When he went to his local Chase branch to get a printout, he discovered a large sum of money was missing.

This Navy veteran says he and his late wife have never lived in Florida and he certainly doesn't know the person the check was written out to.

"That money was primarily put aside by my wife and I for our grandkids to go to college and educated themselves," said Ronald.

Ronald maintains there are all kinds of fraud indicators like his signature, which says Van Horse, not Van Horne.

Not only that, Ronald says Chase Bank refused to cash the check two separate times. However, on the third attempt, Chase accepted the check without contacting Ronald and allowed the mystery person to walk off with $98,000 of this senior citizen's money.

"They haven't stepped up to the base and admitted that they're at fault," said Ronald.

In 3 On Your Side's first report, Chase Bank said it would look into the issue. And although they now say they have a team of investigators on the case, there's still no answer after a month.

Ronald and his family say they also haven't received any information and wonder if they'll ever see that nearly $100,000 again.

"If the bank won't stand behind you, maybe you should go put it in coffee cans and bury it in the backyard," said Ronald.

This senior citizen and his family say they're nervously waiting to hear an answer. When Chase Bank reaches a decision, we'll let you know in a follow-up report.