SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - 3 On Your Side has an update on a Scottsdale man whose overseas flight was canceled because of COVID-19. Although the airline owed him a refund, he told 3 On Your Side that he couldn't get all of his money back.

"It lifts the weight off my shoulders in the fact I've got $900 I didn't have previously," said Seymour Rosen.

Rosen says because of 3 On Your Side, he finally has all his money back.

"I really feel if 3 On Your Side has not gotten involved, I'd be on the phone hours more," said Rosen.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Rosen explained how he and his wife booked a flight to Italy.

"We were going to actually just sort of spend some time touring Tuscany, restaurants, the landscape," said Rosen.

Rosen paid British Airways around $3,300 prior to the COVID-19 crisis. But once the virus became a global pandemic, British Airways canceled the Rosens' flight and agreed to issue a full refund.

The good news is Rosen did receive a partial refund from British Airways, but six months later, Rosen says he's tired of calling the airline looking for his remaining $900.

"You know you would put on hold on phones. I would just dial on my landline because the battery would be depleted on my cellphone," said Rosen.

3 On Your Side got involved and we asked British Airways to investigate. Once they did, they discovered their mistake and promptly credited around $900 back to Rosen's credit card. It only happened, he says, because of 3 On Your Side.

"3 On Your Side, and you guys, the team got involved and it expedited the process immensely. I never received a phone call from British Air until 3 On Your Side got on my side," said Rosen.