PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Crystal Sullivan says she can't believe it. "Oh, I was excited. I did the happy dance. I was thrilled," Crystal told 3 On Your Side.

The Phoenix woman is getting a $238.14 refund for tickets she bought to something called the North Pole Experience. "I couldn't believe how fast 3 On Your Side was able to make that happen."

The North Pole Experience is an annual Christmas event in Flagstaff where kids and parents interact with Santa and his elves. However, the North Pole Experience was canceled this year due to COVID-19. Instead of refunds, organizers said those who bought tickets, like Crystal and her family, could roll them over to next year.

But that didn't sit well with Crystal, who said she and her family are moving and won't be in Arizona next year. “I contacted Gary Harper because I know that you can get that money back," Crystal said in a 3 On Your Side report earlier this week.

I got a hold of organizers who said the majority of families were happy to roll their tickets over to next Christmas. But after hearing about Crystal and other disappointed viewers who wrote to 3 On Your Side the North Pole Experience sent them an email saying, "... we are here to help and would like to honor a full refund." They go on to say, "Please allow 10-14 business days for your refund to fully process." Crystal credits 3 On Your Side for making it happen. "It's exciting, because it feels like an early Christmas gift, honestly."

The North Pole Experience says they are looking forward to next year and say those who are rolling over their tickets will be given extra perks and benefits for next year's visit.