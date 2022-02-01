PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With the help of 3 On Your Side, Carson Abbey says he's put a bad situation behind him and put money in his pocket. "I'm definitely happy. We just don't know what we would have done otherwise," Abbey told 3 On Your Side. "The thing that was frustrating to us was the lack of communication."

Phoenix man upset with monthlong insurance investigation into wrecked vehicle The insurance company says our viewer's claim was handled appropriately and in a timely manner. The owner of the wrecked car disagrees.

Abbey says that lack of communication started when his parked Nissan was hit and totaled right in front of his home by a vehicle owned by the Paradise Valley School District. "It sounded like a grenade going off," Abbey recalls when he heard the collision from inside his home. At first, Abbey says the school district was very responsive and encouraging about resolving the issue. "The supervisor shows up and gives me his business card. He then tells me and my wife that he would notify the insurance company," he said.

The insurance company, called Valley Schools Management Group, eventually got involved and offered Abbey a little over $5,000 to settle Abbey's wrecked vehicle. But Abbey says after he turned the offer down, he didn't hear much more and his car sat in front of his house for about a month. So, 3 On Your Side got involved and once that happened, Abbey says things finally started to move. "We got responses quickly," Abbey said. "They didn't want the bad press."

Abbey says with 3 On Your Side's help, the issue was finally resolved with a check for more than $9,000, which is more than double the amount he says he was first offered. "I feel like if Gary Harper didn't get involved, we either would still be in the same struggle with it or ending up accepting the lower offer," he said. Abbey says he will use the money to replace his wrecked vehicle.