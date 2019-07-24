3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) -- A 3 On Your Side viewer paid for a food truck late last year and received absolutely nothing for her money.
After we aired Amber Clark's story earlier this month, more viewers have stepped forward saying the same thing happened to them.
One of those viewers is a dog groomer named Malissa Diener.
"I love animals," she said. "I've been into grooming dogs for 20-plus years."
Diener told 3 On Your Side that she wants to try something a little different. In addition to dog grooming, she wants to get into the food industry.
She drove from Phoenix down to Tucson and wound up buying a food trailer from a place called Santacruz Food Trucks owned by a guy named Alberto Santacruz.
"Did you feel comfortable doing business with Alberto Santacruz," I asked her.
"I did," she replied.
Diener felt so comfortable she says gave Alberto Santacruz almost $14,000 in cash to build her a food trailer. That was nearly a year ago, and Diener received nothing for her money.
"I just don't want this to happen to anyone else," she told us.
But it did.
Clark paid Alberto Santacruz more than $12,000 for a food truck and got absolutely nothing. Fast forward eight months and she can't even get Santacruz to answer her messages.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix woman loses $12K buying a food truck]
"I messaged them like a month ago saying I just want my money back at this point,” she said told. “No response.”
Since that news report aired, 3 On Your Side has discovered Clark and Diener are not alone. Nearly a half dozen other people have stepped forward saying they gave Alberto Santacruz a total of almost $90,000 for food trucks or food trailers that they never received.
In our first report, 3 On Your Side confronted Santacruz. He gave no reason for taking people's money and not delivering a product.
"It just looks a little concerning that Amber Clark gave you a lot of money, and she has nothing to show for it,” I said to him. “ And then this nice lady...."
"OK, OK,” Santacruz said, cutting me off. "I'm no criminal. I have no more pesos, OK? I'm not a criminal.”
Santacruz promised 3 On Your Side that he’ll return all $12,000 back to Clark by making payments. But so far, he's only returned $2,200. That's it.
Clark, Diener and others who gave money to Santacruz remain in disbelief that something like this can happen.
“I would tell him to return our money and to not take anyone else's money until he finishes the tasks at hand," Diener said.
3 On Your Side has been in contact with the Arizona Attorney General's Office, which says it's interested in hearing from victims and encouraged them to file complaints.
3 On Your Side will stay on top of the issue and let you know what happens in a follow-up report.
