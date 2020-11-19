MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Danelle Mayfield is not a happy Ford owner.
"It just makes me furious because they know there's (sic) issues with these transmissions," said Mayfield.
In a recent 3 On Your Side report, Mayfield explained how her son's 2016 Ford Focus was gathering dust sitting outside their Mesa home.
That's because they can't drive it due to a major transmission problem.
"It only maybe will go about 4 miles an hour. It will not shift out of first gear, will not go into reverse. Sometimes it will not go at all," said Mayfield.
Mayfield discovered Ford had issued a recall for some 2016 vehicles just like hers because of transmission problems. With only 93,000 miles, Mayfield thought her car would qualify and be repaired free of charge by Ford, but it didn't.
"There's nothing different in the transmission about my car that was in the transmissions than the other vehicles and they have recalls," said Mayfield.
It turns out, Ford claims Mayfield's Focus was manufactured four months past the window of the affected cars in the recall. After 3 On Your Side got involved, Ford said it would reevaluate their decision and inspect Mayfield's transmission, but they didn't offer any freebies. Mayfield says she towed the car to a Ford dealership and then was charged for technicians to inspect the car.
"They did run the diagnostic, and one of the issues is part of the recall, which is the dual-clutch transmission," Mayfield said.
The repair and diagnostic came to just over $2,100. But Mayfield says Ford won't budge and says she'd have to pay for the repairs.
"They have denied the claim to fix the vehicle or do buyback option," Mayfield said.
Ford tells 3 On Your Side that they have confirmed Mayfield's transmission should not be part of the recall and if she wants it fixed, she'll have to shell out the $2,100. Mayfield says she's frustrated and based on her information, strongly disagrees.
"Ford's a $260 billion company, and they can't do a buyback on a car that should've been included on a recall? It's just to me, they're an awful company. They're terrible."