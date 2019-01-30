(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -- 3 On Your Side recently followed up with a Mesa homeowner who was promised a refund of $1,200 for a roof repair that was never completed. We wanted to know if the unlicensed contractor who took the money made good on his word.
3 On Your Side hears about such promises all of the time, but not everybody follows through. This time, however, the ending is a happy one.
Clutching an envelope full of cash, Ken Simon says he finally has his money back after waiting 10 long months for a roof repair that never happened.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Ken explained how a monsoon damaged the two carports on both sides of his manufactured home.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Mesa homeowner says he paid for roof repair that never happened (Jan. 23, 2019)]
“It was a clear day and [the storm] just kinda sucked up the shingles,” he told 3 On Your Side.
“Kind of sucked them all up in a nice little circle.”
Simon hired an unlicensed handyman by the name of Art Gutierrez, who said he could do the job for $2,500. All he needed was half up-front – a little more than $1,200 -- to get started.
Simon handed over the money, but the job never got done.
“I just want the money back; he's not gonna do the job,” Simon said at the time. “I just want my money back.”
3 On Your Side got involved and Gutierrez apologized, telling us he had suffered severe medical problems and was planning to fix Simon's roof once doctors cleared him. Instead, we asked him to return the money, and that's precisely what he did.
Simon says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side's report.
“You were out here the first time, and I don't even think it hit TV, and he was already calling,” Simon said. “He said he was gonna bring the money Friday and he brought the money back Thursday night, and I was real happy about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.