PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - 3 On Your Side was there when Lowes finally showed up recently to deliver Susan Rose's long-awaited GE dryer. In previous 3 On Your Side reports, the Peoria woman explained how way back in December, she paid $3,300 for a GE washer and dryer set.

Pricey 'out-of-stock' clothes dryer en route to Peoria woman "I am ecstatic. I am so happy with 3 On Your Side and I don't think anyone could have done it except you, Gary."

Well, Lowes immediately delivered the washer, but Susan has been waiting 4 months for the home improvement store to deliver the dryer.

After she purchased the set, Lowes claimed the dryer was out of stock and would get her another one soon. But they didn't, leaving Susan to continue using her old, white dryer. After waiting four long months, she contacted 3 On Your Side. "I wanted to see if you could prompt them to get my dryer delivered," Susan told 3 On Your Side.

After I got a hold of Lowes Corporate Offices, they finally came through with that GE dryer and delivered it to Susan. Remember, it’s been four months after the original purchase. "When I saw them pull up I met them, I greeted them and I was excited," she told us.

Susan's old, white dryer was pulled out of the laundry room and replaced with her new, blue dryer. But once it was put in and turned on there was a big disappointment. “What happened when they hooked it up?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “It immediately started thumping and I asked the fellow, 'Is it supposed to make that noise?' and he said, 'No, I don't think so.'"

It's a faint thumping, but it's annoying and it shouldn't be there. Not for $3,300 anyway.

So, 3 On Your Side is again working with Lowes to get another one delivered, one that actually works. "You've done a great job. You have a lot of contacts,” Susan told Harper. “You've still gotten a lot of answers."

Lowes claims they're working on getting another dryer that's not defective and have no idea how long it may take. Susan says it better not be another four months and says this clothes dryer circus needs to be over.

Again, Lowes says it is working on getting this viewer a working dryer. We're hoping it will be sooner rather than later. I'll let you know what happens in a follow-up report.