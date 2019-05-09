MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Things have turned around for a Mesa homeowner who needed his roof repaired and almost got ripped off by an unlicensed contractor.
"Somebody really stuck it to me last year, you guys got it back for me," Ken Simon said.
In a previous report, Simon explained how a monsoon storm damaged a portion of his roof on his home.
So, he hired an unlicensed contractor to repair it. But, after giving the guy $1,200, he never showed back up for those repairs.
However, 3 On Your Side tracked the guy down and we got Simon his money back.
"Real good now I can fix my roof," said Simon."
But listen to this, things got even better for Simon.
"We heard of this story and we thought, 'You know what, let's help this guy out,'" said Colin Dentan, who is the owner of ProWest, a licensed roofing and restoration company.
He saw 3 On Your Side's story and decided his company would put a brand-new roof on Simon's home.
And the cost? Completely free.
"We just didn't want to come in and do part of the work. Let's just give him a new roof, give him peace of mind. Sounds like he's had some back luck so hopefully, this turns it around for him," said Dentan.
Dentan says his company felt it was just the right thing to do for Simon. The cost had Simon paid to have it done would have been nearly $9,000.
"We believe strongly in giving back to the community in many different ways we've all had hard times in life," Dentan said.
As for Simon, the quiet and soft-spoken homeowner says he couldn't be happier that PROWEST stepped up and did something so generous.
"It's real nice. [It's] hard to believe there's (sic) people like that around," he said. "Best thing to ever happen to me!"
Big thank you to PROWEST for doing what they did. It was extremely generous.
