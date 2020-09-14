3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - 3 On Your Side has an update on a "fake" contractor who reportedly took money from homeowners and did very little or no work. After that news report aired, Ryan Gerber found himself face to face in court with a judge.

It appears the judicial system has just caught up with a guy named Ryan Gerber. Gerber's arrest on child support charges came just days after he was profiled in a 3 On Your Side report.

In that report, homeowners like Shannon Thomas complained that she hired Gerber to redo her backyard. But after being paid $3,000, she says Gerber did some work and abandoned the job.

"This is the area Ryan hasn't completed. This was supposed to be filled in with pavers 'round the pump," said Thomas.

Stephanie Esquivias and her family told us the same thing. She claims they had to hire another landscaper to finish their backyard after giving Gerber $4,600 and he abandoned her job after doing some work. So, 3 On Your Side caught up with Gerber to find out what is going on.

"But there seems to be a routine where you take a lot of money and never do the work," said 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper.

"Well, that's not necessarily true. I just haven't had time to get to those jobs yet," said Gerber.

It turns out, Gerber is considered a "fake" contractor because he's not licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors as required by law.

"You know I'm not out here running a scam," said Gerber.

"But they say you are running a scam. Do you see why they would feel that way?" asked Harper.

"As a person, I do understand that, from a business aspect, I fell behind. I lost a crew," said Gerber.

Gerber hasn't been criminally charged, but 3 On Your Side discovered he did have an arrest warrant for allegedly failing to pay more than $138,000 in child support.

"I guess you do the best you can to get caught on child support. That's a monster amount that you owe," said Harper.

"It is if you don't know how to make that kind of money, I mean this is just a set back at the moment," said Gerber.

Well, just days after this 3 On Your Side report aired, law enforcement showed up at his house and arrested him on those child support charges.

Once in court, Gerber actually convinced the judge to lower his bail from $2,500 down to $500.

"$500 cash purge, court date is going to remain the same, Sept. 18, 2 p.m., downtown Superior Court, across the street, OK?" said the judge.