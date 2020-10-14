3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Quang Dinh is an internet scam victim who continues to be targeted online.

"They respond to me with the same situation that I was scammed before," said Dinh.

In a previous 3 On Your Side news report, Dinh explained how he discovered a used Tesla that was for sale out of state and it was on a popular auto website called Cars.com.

Glendale man loses $28K in online car purchase The Friday came and went weeks ago, and nearly $30,000 later, the Tesla has never arrived.

Dinh emailed back and forth with the seller, not knowing it was actually a scammer who never owned a Tesla to sell. Unfortunately, Dinh wired the scammer nearly $30,000 for the car.

"And he claims he's a pilot and moving and training in Canada and need the money to make a down payment on his house," Dinh said.

But as we reported, the Tesla never arrived. The scammer simply cut and pasted photos of the Tesla for sale from somewhere else.

Dinh filed a criminal report with Glendale Police, which said it would investigate. And then, he kept shopping for a Tesla.

"I love Tesla. I still in the market for another car," said Dinh.

A few weeks later, Dinh was back online. He came across what appeared to be the same scammer lurking on Craigslist, this time with the same car and same pilot story.

"And then he gave me the same stories scenario. And he also a pilot and he lives in Canada, exactly the same thing," said Dinh.

Armed with this information, Dinh alerted Glendale Police again. But he was surprised at the email response he received, which said:

"We do not have the time or resources to go out and proactively pursue other fraud schemes on the internet," a detective wrote.

Dinh added, "I want them to investigate on that and say he kind of, you know, say he busy, no time. I think about second case."

3 On Your Side reached out to Glendale Police about that response and a spokesperson emailed us back saying:

"... we sincerely apologize for the tone delivered in this email to this citizen."

"This is not the way we wish to communicate to the community we serve...."

It goes on to say, "This individual was correct in letting us know about other possible scams out there."

As for Dinh, he hopes he can one day get his money back and is still looking for a Tesla.

"I have to be very, very be careful this time," said Dinh.

Remember, if you're shopping for a car online, it's always best to meet the seller in person as well as physically see the car. Never wire money to someone you have never met.

For more information about avoiding Craigslist scams, click/tap here.

Statement below from Glendale, AZ Public Safety Media Relations

"First and foremost on behalf of the Glendale Police Department we sincerely apologize for the tone delivered in this email to this citizen. This is not the way we wish to communicate to the community we serve and for that we are deeply sorry. The detective in question is being addressed and this will be handled as a personnel matter."

"We are currently working to try and resolve this case for this individual. We hope people who see this case will be diligent to do their research before handing over any sums of money to an individual or organization. Research may include a full inspection of the product being purchased prior to the cash transaction."

"This individual was correct in letting us know about other possible scams out there. His attentiveness will hopefully prevent this from occurring to any other innocent victims."