PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Heather Corayer is going through personal items she thought she would never see again. "I'm finding the things that mean that, you know, are just sentimental that are irreplaceable. So, I found my husband's football helmet. He'll be super happy," said Corayer.
In some previous 3 On Your Side reports, we told you how Corayer paid a company called Move Smart way back in November to transport her goods from Phoenix to Massachusetts. But after paying the company thousands of dollars, she says the truck with her belongings disappeared.
3 On Your Side got involved, and we helped Corayer track her stuff to a Phoenix storage facility where apparently the mover never left city limits. Instead, they were hidden in the Phoenix storage facility.
"I'm super excited. Today is like a very good day for me so it's just a lot of stress relief has been gone. Just the thought that unknown if you know what was missing what's here what's not here. I'm just very happy," said Corayer.
Move Smart has a checkered past. In fact, the company has logged dozens of consumer complaints with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, forcing the agency to revoke Move Smart's license.
3 On Your Side had Corayer file complaints with Phoenix police along with the Arizona Attorney General's Office to get the matter resolved. Following some legal wrangling, Corayer says she was finally able to gain access to that storage unit to collect her belongings.
"We went to court and the judge ordered that we could take possession of the storage unit for 30 days so that way we could see what's in here," said Corayer. She says it's been a long journey and credits 3 On Your Side with helping her every step of the way.
"Definitely happy with Channel 3. Thank you guys, appreciate that," said Corayer.
Corayer says she and her husband will now pack up their own goods, put them on their own rental truck, move all their goods to the East Coast themselves and are looking forward to putting this issue behind her.