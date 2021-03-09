PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - 3 On Your Side has an update on a former Phoenix woman who hired a moving company more than 3 months ago to transport her items to Massachusetts. Unfortunately, the movers and all of her belongings vanished.

"It's upsetting, it's worrisome, it's stressful," says Heather Corayer, who says she is mentally exhausted.

For more than 3 months, she's lived in an empty Massachusetts home, waiting for her household items to arrive. A company called Move Smart was supposed to deliver Heather's goods in 10 days or less, but it never did.

"I'm on a hamster wheel, I can't get anything accomplished."

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Heather explained how after paying Move Smart $3,500 to transport her goods, the moving company was not giving her any answers as to why nothing has been delivered or where her goods are located.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and here's the latest. Following our investigation, we discovered Heather's goods never actually left the Valley. They were transported to a Phoenix storage facility where they have remained for the more than 3 months. And this is where we met up with Heather.

Gary: "You're standing across the street from your belongings right now and you can't get them."

Heather: "Right."

Gary: "How does that affect you?"

Heather: "Oh my gosh, I've cried, been worried, been stressed. I'm not happy. I mean, it's really just upsetting, of course, wondering if our things are there, what condition are in, if we're ever going to get our things. I just want to live a normal life and have my bed, my pillows, my clothes, my furniture; things that are important to us."

With 3 On Your Side's information, Phoenix police showed up to the scene to take a criminal report.

Turns out, Move Smart is owned by a guy named Jason Pacheco. It's his signature on Heather's moving papers and it's Jason Pacheco who's allegedly responsible for storing her goods in Phoenix.

3 On Your Side has discovered that Move Smart has a troubled past, racking up dozens of consumer complaints last year with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and 10 more this year.

And get this, the agency revoked Move Smart's license 3 weeks before they picked up Heather's belongings. In other words, they shouldn't have been moving anything for anyone with no license.

After taking a report, officers drove over to the storage facility where they were told the only authorized party allowed to open the storage facility was Jason Pacheco of Move Smart.

3 On Your Side has confirmed law enforcement is now actively investigating.

We have also confirmed that law enforcement on the East Coast is investigating Move Smart and its owner for similar complaints. With 3 On Your Side's help, Heather says she feels a little closer to getting her goods back.

"I feel it's another step, couple of steps to get to the finish line to get it resolved and yes, definitely hopeful today."