3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Jerry Johnson and Angel Foster say they sure are glad they contacted 3 On Your Side.
"I think 3 On Your Side is the way to go," Johnson said.
In a previous report, they explained how they paid off their Jeep and wound up buying a Volkswagen.
“If I was going to pay off a car, I was going to get something more comfortable for me,” Foster told us in the first report. “So, I decided to trade it in and got something different."
But after paying off the Jeep, the couple forgot to cancel their automatic bill pay for the SUV. As a result, a $369.81 payment was mistakenly sent in May to BBVA, where the Jeep was initially financed. However, instead of returning the overpayment, the couple says BBVA kept the money.
“It’s been very frustrating,” Foster said. “For weeks and weeks I would call and it would take like four hours just to get a hold of somebody."
Unable to get their $369 back, Foster and Johnson contacted 3 On Your Side. I asked the bank to look into the issue and once they did, bank officials located the money and immediately sent the couple a check for $369.
Foster and Johnson say they're glad to finally have their money back and say it only happened because of 3 On Your Side.
“I felt like if you guys hadn't stepped in, I would still be calling them trying to figure out where my money was," Foster said.
Johnson interjected, saying, “I enjoy watching what you do for people and like I said, thumbs up for me."
BBVA was great to work with and I appreciate the speeding resolution.