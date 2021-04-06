SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - 3 On Your Side has an update about a San Tan Valley woman who was fraudulently charged $11,500 for a simple spigot repair.
“I just can't thank you all enough for everything that's been done on your side. Heavens. It's been wonderful," says Carol Jeffcott.
She is one happy viewer. That's because she recently
Carol: "One for was $6,500 and then I received the one for $5,000 two days later."
Gary: "So $11,500 credited. You got all your money back.
Carol: "Yes."
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Carol explained how she found a leaky water spigot on the side of her home. So, she contacted a plumbing business called H2O Water Specialist, which said a plumber could arrive and replace the spigot for $65. Carol wound up paying the $65 bill using her Citi Bank credit card.
But when she got her statement a month later, the plumber had charged this senior citizen a lot more than 65 bucks. "$11,500," she said.
Carol couldn't believe it. The unscrupulous plumber charged her credit card twice, once for $6,000 and again for $5,000 all for that water spigot. She says the spigot might resemble gold, but it's not.
Carol attempted to dispute the fraudulent transactions several times. But after 5 long months, Citi refused to remove the two charges.
So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we asked Citi to review Carol's account. They did, and immediately removed those two charges totaling more than $11,500.
Gary: "What do you think about 3 On Your Side?"
Carol: "Heavens, it's been wonderful. "If it wasn't for you, I don't believe I would have received the credit back."
Carol says she currently has 3 Citi bank accounts, but because of all the frustration she went through, she is now going to cancel those accounts and move on.