3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Christina Perry says she's glad her ordeal with DirecTV is finally coming to a happy resolution.

“Honestly, I feel like it never should have come to this but it looks like it's moving forward," Perry told 3 On Your Side. “Every day has been stressful because like I said, I never knew what will come in the mail or if I will get a negative mark on my credit report due to nonpayment."

ID thieves stick Laveen woman with $817 DirecTV bill "I'm constantly worried that if someone could do this this easily, then could it happen again? I'm constantly worried about it," said Perry.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Perry explained how someone stole her identity and opened a DirecTV account in her name. As a result, DirecTV sent Perry a bill for around a hundred dollars. Perry says she reported the fraud to DirecTV, only to be sent another bill for around $500 and then again for $800.

“I am infuriated that someone could do this as easily as they did and they did not need a Social Security number to do it. They just needed an address and a name," she said.

So, 3 On Your Side reached out to AT&T, which owns DirecTV and asked them to investigate Perry's fraudulent account. Once that happened, Perry says things started to happen.

"Immediately after 3 On Your Side got involved, I got a call from AT&T's Office of the President the next day."

After looking into the issue, Perry says she received a letter from AT&T that states, "... we have concluded that you are not responsible for this bill. We have sent authorization to our outside collection agency to remove all negative references to your credit record ... "

Perry says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side.

"I love you guys. Gary Harper, you are awesome,” Perry said. “Thank you for all that you do. If not for 3 On Your Side, I'd be getting the runaround and in collections by now."

AT&T was great to work with. They're always very responsive when I bring an issue to their attention and 3 On Your Side appreciates that.