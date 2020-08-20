3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - You could say things are a lot cooler these days for Lisa Ramirez.

"It means we can put our lives back to normal and sleep in a regular routine," Ramirez told 3 On Your Side.

For the past six weeks, Ramirez has been sleeping on a mattress in the middle of her living room. That's because one of her air conditioning units broke down, causing the temperature to climb to 90 degrees on one side of her home.

For more than a month, Ramirez says she has been trying to get her home warranty company called Cinch Home Services to fix the air conditioning, but she says they're dragging their feet.

"It is aggravating," she said. "The hardest part is trying to call to get some answers and find out when this is going to be repaired."

Hot under the collar, Ramirez contacted 3 On Your Side.

"Well, I contacted Gary Harper because I know you get things done," Ramirez said.

I got a hold of Cinch Home Services, which apologized and then dispatched an air conditioning repair company.

Ramirez's husband took this cellphone video of the broken-down air conditioner getting a brand-new part. As a result, Ramirez's home is much more comfortable, and she says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.

"Things moved incredibly quickly once Gary got involved and got a hold of the right people," she said.

The repair cost for fixing that air conditioner was just over $1,100. That's money this 3 On Your Side viewer didn't have to spend thanks to the warranty company finally coming through.