PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troy Alsobrook says because of 3 On Your Side, a fake contractor decided to return $3,000.

"You know, you guys definitely helped out talking to him and everything. So, I think that helped push the matter," Troy told 3 On Your Side. "You guys helped out a lot, and it pushed him to find the money."

Peoria homeowner says fake contractor strikes again After Troy paid Alex Montoya $1,000 up front and then an additional $4,600, he says Montoya did very little work in the backyard and eventually vanished with all the money.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Troy explained how he paid a guy named Alex Montoya $1,000 and then an additional $4,600 to install artificial grass. But, Alex Montoya did very little work before finally keeping all that money and never showing back up.

"His excuses are his truck broke. His son broke his arm. It's raining," Troy remembers being told.

3 On Your Side investigated Montoya back in 2018 when he did the same thing to an Avondale couple. Back then, Alex Montoya told me over the phone that he used their money to buy things for himself before walking away from the job.

"So, they gave you almost $7,000, and you spent it on personal hardships?" 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper asked. "Yes," Montoya replied. "I didn't know what else to do. I understand it was a mistake, and I should not have done that," he said.

And now, Troy says Alex Montoya recently told him the exact same thing.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved, and I went to Montoya's house, where I left a business card. Montoya actually called me back, saying his actions have embarrassed his family and that he wanted to return $3,000. The remaining $2,600 he claimed he spent on Troy's material, material that Troy says he had to throw away later.

And get this, days after my conversation, Alex Montoya hand-delivered this $3,000 cashier's check to Troy's home. "Do you think he learned his lesson? Harper asked. "No, he did it once, he'll do it again. He did it twice, so he'll do it again," Troy said.

As for Troy's backyard, it looks fantastic because he hired a reputable and licensed company to do the job that Montoya walked away from. This homeowner says it feels good to have most of his money back and said it only happened because of 3 On Your Side.

"You guys are good. I mean, you do all your research and get all your information, and I appreciate it. Definitely!"