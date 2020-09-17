3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Patty Hutchison and Jeanne Wolf have been best friends for years. So, they decided to take a gamble and book a cruise along the Mississippi River.
"I love traveling. I will take a trip anywhere, anytime," Hutchison told 3 On Your Side.
The two women wanted to explore the deep South and thought a cruise ship would be the perfect adventure.
"Going down the Mississippi and doing the Civil War thing and to see all the history sounded great," Hutchison said.
Hutchison and Wolf came across a company called American Cruise Lines and decided to book their excursion for this October.
"It sounded good to me because it was a paddleboat, which I have never been on," Jeanne said.
But, when COVID-19 hit, American Cruise Lines suspended the trip. As a result, Wolf says the company sent her a letter saying if she did not want to rebook for a future date, she was entitled to a full refund. And since the women were sharing a cabin, Hutchison was expecting a refund as well.
The good news is the women say American Cruise Lines did return most of their money but claim the company did not return their deposits. Wolf says she's owed $500 and Hutchison says she's also owed $500.
"We've called several times. And we've written numerous emails and sending them all the time but no response," Hutchison said.
Out of options and out of patience, the women contacted 3 On Your Side.
American Cruise Lines agreed to look into the matter and later told 3 On Your Side that they were correct in keeping the women's two $500 deposits.
The cruise company claims Hutchison and Wolf agreed to accept vouchers from a previous cruise that was canceled and that American Cruise Lines does not refund the value of those vouchers. The company went on to say the women can apply the vouchers to a future cruise but Hutchison and Wolf say that considering the circumstances, "no thanks."
"I will never use them again. And I will cruise again with other companies but not this one," Hutchison said.
Because of COVID-19, 3 On Your Side is getting a number of complaints regarding cruises and deposits. So, before booking a cruise, always make sure you understand the cancellation policies.