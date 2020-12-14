PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Gov. Doug Ducey plans to use CARES Act money to support Arizona's unemployment trust fund if it runs out of money in the coming months, 3 On Your Side has learned.
During an interview in September, Department of Economic Services Director Michael Wisehart predicted the state's unemployment trust fund could be exhausted in November 2020. At the time, he said Arizona would be forced to borrow from the federal government to make unemployment payments.
"You have to pay that money back through taxes on employers going forward," Wisehart said.
Things have changed since that September interview. The trust fund has hemorrhaged money, but not as quickly as expected.
According to a review of state data, Arizona began 2020 with its unemployment trust fund sitting at about $1.1 billion. By December 2020, the fund that provides a lifeline to unemployed Arizonans had plummeted to less than $100 million, a 90% drop in less than one year.
"That's the whole purpose of having an unemployment insurance trust fund, is having it there when people need it. And we've needed it this year really badly," said Dave Wells, the research director for the nonpartisan think tank Grand Canyon Institute.
Wells predicts the trust fund could reach zero sometime in March, but he expects it to rebound quickly into positive territory.
"Employers pay a tax to fund it, and the first tax is due at the end of the first quarter and mostly paid in April," Wells explained. "In that scenario, I see the trust fund still having about $70 million by the end of next year, a year from now.
The maximum weekly unemployment benefit in Arizona is $240 per week, the second-lowest in the country. According to Wells, the rate of payments for state unemployment insurance will slow down as people get jobs or exhaust their 26 weeks of benefits. But he is quick to point out there is no crystal ball in such uncertain times.
"It's really hard to predict things right now because we've got two things going on at once," Wells said. "On one hand, we're very optimistic about the vaccine and it rolling out and us getting back to something that's more normal. On the other hand, the pandemic is out of control."
It is not unprecedented for the state's unemployment trust fund to dip into the red. During the Great Recession, the fund hit zero, and the state borrowed money from the U.S. Department of Labor to pay for benefits. Ben Petersen, a spokesman for Ducey, said the state has other options during the pandemic.
"Arizona is planning to use some of its federal CARES Act funds to replenish the unemployment trust fund should additional funds be needed," Petersen wrote in an email. "This will ensure that Arizonans in need will continue to receive unemployment benefits and avoid a costly burden on businesses and job creators."
Since the start of the pandemic, Arizona has paid out more than $12.4 billion in unemployment benefits to more than 2 million people, according to DES spokesman Brett Bezio. The payments include state unemployment insurance claims and federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims.