PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Take a peek inside Sky Harbor Airport, and you'll see that things are still not quite back to normal because of COVID-19. Deserted ticket counters, bare baggage carousels, and escalators with hardly any people on them. But, some travel analysts think airport traffic is about to turn around.
"I think the pent-up demand for travel is going to be unlike anything we've ever seen before," Scott Keyes told 3 On Your Side.
Keyes owns a site called Scott's Cheap Flights. He tells 3 On Your Side that website searches for travel indicate consumers are more than ready to start flying again.
"Just this week, we set a new record high since the pandemic began for flight searches. It's still down significantly from where it was a year ago, but it is right now the highest it's been since the pandemic began," Keyes said.
While travel experts like Scott believe more passengers will begin flying, the numbers last year couldn't have been worse at Sky Harbor. In fact, more than 21,928,708 travelers passed through Sky Harbor in 2020. That's a 53 percent drop from 2019 when 46,288,337 million people came through. But with the vaccination rolling out and many kids preparing to return to school, Keyes is optimistic air travel may finally return to normal soon.
"We have the fact that people really are itching to get out trying to fight this (pandemic), you know," he said. "Since we're all tired of just being stuck inside and also the fact that folks have saved a lot of money by not going out to the bars, by not going out to restaurants, and by not taking the trips that we're used to taking."
And as air travel does come back, bargains are starting to pop up, trying to lure passengers back into the air. A few of the recent deals that we've seen out of Phoenix Sky Harbor over to Hawaii are for $197 round trip over to St. Thomas US Virgin Islands for $226 round trip. And it's about the same to get down to Cancun or Cabo.
"Again, fares are extremely low, unlike what we've seen in the past," Keyes said.
But, of course, supply and demand always come into play. So, as more people may choose to start flying, some of those deals will start to vanish.
"You can book that flight now, lock in the cheap fare for that summer trip, and still have the flexibility to be able to change it later on because the airlines essentially across the board have said, 'For all new bookings, as long as you booked by the end of March, even if you're booking in Basic Economy, we're not going to charge any penalty to change the dates,'"
