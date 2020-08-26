3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Take a look around Tammy White's home, and you'll immediately notice she has somewhat of a creative and eclectic style. From a retro refrigerator in the kitchen to a colorful buffet table to her ceiling fans, White has an eye for design. And she's constantly changing things up.
"So you know I call myself an interior designer want-to-be," White told 3 On Your Side giggling.
So, in early May, White went online and came across a sofa for sale by a company called West Elm Furniture. It's a popular and reputable company and White ordered it.
"I thought, 'Oh wow, great. This is a good deal.' It sells for $849 plus shipping and tax and I thought, 'I'm going to get it.'" said White.
White paid just over$1,084.90 for the sofa. It's a sofa that took two full months to be delivered. And when it finally did arrive, let's just say it didn't have a leg to stand on.
"The delivery guy steps back, looks at the sofa and says, 'Is the sofa supposed to sit this low?'" Tammy remembers the delivery person asking. "And I said, 'No, it has legs.'"
Turns out, West Elm Furniture shipped White a sofa with no legs causing it to look weird, not to mention rather uncomfortable to sit in. So, she complained to West Elm Furniture and after another full month of waiting, they sent her a box.
"What I received was one leg," White said disgustingly.
And get this. White says she can't get West Elm to ship her the other three legs.
"I contacted 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper because I want resolution in this issue," White said. She went on saying, "West Elm can come and get their sofa and get their one leg and they can refund me my $1,084. I am done with West Elm."
3 On Your Side got a hold of West Elm's corporate office and I explained White's situation. The company declined to take the sofa back and refund Tammy's money. However, in an email, a company spokesman told me that West Elm will return $474 back to Tammy's credit card. That's about a 50% refund.
White says she's fine with that because she's fed up with the frustration. "I paid my money. I paid $1,084 for this sofa. They have gotten their money. I have not gotten what I paid for," White said.
Well, the legs and that refund should happen within the next few days. I'll make sure it happens and let you know in a follow up report.