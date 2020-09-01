A Tolleson woman ordered a couch but it showed up without its legs so she called 3 On Your Side who helped get her a partial refund.

3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Tammy White says she can't believe her $1,000 sofa and the company she bought it from could cause her so much stress.

"I am very grateful. I am glad this is all over," White told 3 On Your Side.

Tolleson woman's $1,000 sofa arrives with 'no legs'

White bought a sofa online from a company called West Elm Furniture and paid $1,084. However, the company delivered the sofa with no legs.

no legs couch

"The delivery guy steps back, looks at the sofa and says, 'Is the sofa supposed to sit this low?' And I said, 'No, it has legs.'"

When White complained, she says West Elm made things worse by eventually sending her a box. But what was inside was more than disappointing.

no legs couch

They returned $474 back to White for all her trouble.

"What I received was one leg," she said.

White complained again to West Elm but said nothing was ever done, leaving her with a legless sofa. So, she contacted 3 On Your Side.

"I contacted 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper because I want resolution in this issue," White said.

I got a hold of West Elm Furniture and after reviewing the issue, look what they did. They returned $474 back to White for all her trouble. That's about a 50% refund. And they also had the sofa legs delivered and professionally installed. White took cellphone video during the installation. She says it only happened when 3 On Your Side's got involved.

no legs couch

White took cellphone video during the installation.

"Our voices are not heard," White said regarding consumers. "So that's why we come to 3 On Your Side, so we can get resolutions to our problems."

The furniture company was pretty responsive to me and I appreciate that. As for White, she says she's glad the issue is behind her.

