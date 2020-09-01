3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Tammy White says she can't believe her $1,000 sofa and the company she bought it from could cause her so much stress.
"I am very grateful. I am glad this is all over," White told 3 On Your Side.
White bought a sofa online from a company called West Elm Furniture and paid $1,084. However, the company delivered the sofa with no legs.
"The delivery guy steps back, looks at the sofa and says, 'Is the sofa supposed to sit this low?' And I said, 'No, it has legs.'"
When White complained, she says West Elm made things worse by eventually sending her a box. But what was inside was more than disappointing.
"What I received was one leg," she said.
White complained again to West Elm but said nothing was ever done, leaving her with a legless sofa. So, she contacted 3 On Your Side.
"I contacted 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper because I want resolution in this issue," White said.
I got a hold of West Elm Furniture and after reviewing the issue, look what they did. They returned $474 back to White for all her trouble. That's about a 50% refund. And they also had the sofa legs delivered and professionally installed. White took cellphone video during the installation. She says it only happened when 3 On Your Side's got involved.
"Our voices are not heard," White said regarding consumers. "So that's why we come to 3 On Your Side, so we can get resolutions to our problems."
The furniture company was pretty responsive to me and I appreciate that. As for White, she says she's glad the issue is behind her.