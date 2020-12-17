PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- You can bet Santa is getting a lot of requests for new 5G phones, tablets and smartwatches, but there are several things consumers should consider before investing in a 5G device.
5G is the latest generation of mobile communications. The technology promises much faster speeds and lower latency, or delays. Here’s an example: The Federal Communications Commission says on a 4G network, it could take up to six minutes to download a movie. With 5G technology, that same movie could take as little as 15 seconds.
"5G is going to be with us for the next 20 to 30 years," said George Holmes, the CEO of Resonant, a company that designs smart phone filters to improve 5G performance. "We're in the early stages. We call it wave one of the deployment of 5G. You’re going to see over the course of the next 12, 18, 24 months, new devices come out."
Before you rush to buy a 5G device, it’s important to determine if it’s worth it. The first thing to consider is whether your provider has 5G service in your area.
"Depending on what carrier you’re on will determine what level of 5G coverage you have, and not only what carrier you’re on, but what location you’re in," Holmes said. "I actually think probably the biggest driver today for getting a new phone is the age of your phone. New cell phones have great technology. 5G is just one piece of that."
"If you’re an AT&T user, you’re on the fastest 4G LTE network, and unless you need some of the new applications that are coming, or the new screen or higher processing power that you get in some of these new phones, you might wait because you're getting great speed off of the 4G LTE network," Holmes added. "If you’re looking for a network that has the broadest cover map [for 5G], that’s T-Mobile. And then you’ve got Verizon, the fastest 5G, but it depends on your geographic location."
According to the FCC, 4G devices will continue to work as providers roll out their new 5G networks. If a device is several years old, there is a chance it is still operating on a 3G network. If that's the case, the FCC says consumers should check with their mobile provider to see if it plans to phase out 3G services.