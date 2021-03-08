PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Getting online to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination may sound easy, but many viewers say it's not. On some sites, several locations say the vaccine is "out of stock." And even when it's "in stock," appointment times are booked solid for weeks.

"You have a lot of people all trying to get a very small number of spots. So, it's really important that you understand what you're getting into to improve your chances of being successful."

Ken Colburn is a tech expert with Data Doctors here in the Valley and has some tips to help consumers navigate through the challenging process.

First, Colburn says familiarize yourself with different websites. "Even though right now you may not be able to book an appointment, going through the process, ahead of time, almost like a dry run, so that you know exactly first of all what information do I need to have nearby. And what do I expect to have happen."

Expand your search. For instance, be flexible and willing to drive a little further for vacancies. Colburn says this will increase your chances for booking an appointment. "Phoenix is the most populous area. You're going to have the most competition in Phoenix, so there may be other cities or counties that you can apply to... if you're willing to drive, say, up to Prescott or down to Tucson."

If you can, Colburn recommends that if you can, to use multiple computers to book an appointment. It will increase your chances to find an opening.

Don't use your smartphone or tablet because vaccination sites may not show properly on a smaller screen.

And finally, rely on friends or family to help with scheduling as well. They may see an availability you don't.

"The best solution, let's say you're trying to get grandma, grandpa and appointment, you're trying to work for them. Get as many people at the same time to help you. More is better, so get a group together, all with the same information to try to get that spot. It's kind of like the old radio station contests where you know caller number 35 wins xxx, right, so just keep on dialing trying to get in, So the more people that are calling at the same time, there's a chance that you're going to kind of get in there."

One last bit of advice. Be on the lookout for fake vaccination sites that look legit, but only want to steal your identity.