TEMPE, AZ (3 On Your Side) -- Tammy Gilbert lost her job and went on unemployment. When she found a part-time job, she alerted Arizona's Department of Economic Security, which oversees the state's unemployment insurance program.

"They were like, 'Yeah, keep filing because you're not working full time. Just give us the hours that you're working,'" she told 3 On Your Side.

She did.

"I'm working 16 to 20 hours a week if I'm lucky," Gilbert said. "I'm struggling just to buy food, put gas in my car, pay my bills."

Then Gilbert got hit with another bill out of the blue. DES told her they had given her too much money in unemployment benefits, and now they want her to return more than $1,300.

"I reported every penny that I got from my job," she said.

Gilbert repeatedly tried to call DES to get more information about her case, but she says the phone lines are always busy.

"I'm a little flustered, but at this point, I'm going to scrape the money together and pay it. But I don't feel comfortable just sending a $1,300 check to a random P.O. box," Gilbert said.

3 On Your Side has learned that DES sent out 3,741 "overpayment determination letters" in August alone to people who got too much money from the state for one of three reasons.

A DES mistake

A claimant's mistake

Fraud

Data we requested from the agency shows those overpayments in August total $4 million.

Brett Bezio, a spokesman for DES, says payment plans are an option, and he says in some cases, if DES was responsible for the overpayment, the person who received the extra money may be able to keep it.

"State law provides for a waiver of recovery of an overpayment, when the department finds that unemployment insurance benefits were received through 'no fault' of the individual, and they can show that requiring repayment would be against equity and good conscience," Bezio wrote in an email.

Gilbert is appealing her bill, hopeful for a break.

"It's just frustrating," she said. "Sometimes, it feels like they can't get the money back that was ripped off by fraud, so they're just going after what money they think they can get, and some of us, I think, are easy targets."

According to state data, DES collected approximately $3 million in overpayment debts in June, July, and August.

Money that is collected is returned to the state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

