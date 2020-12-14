TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Nineteen-year-old Martin Hernandez has been in a wheelchair since he was a baby. I have a muscular disease,” Martin told 3 On Your Side. “It causes me, over time, to get weaker. I will never, ever walk a day in my life, nor have I."
For the most part, Martin stays at home where he keeps himself busy playing video games. But he still likes to go places and depends on his family to drive him around, particularly to eat out. "I do love going out. I'm a big people person and I love meeting people. I love going anytime I can,” he said.
Martin depends on a motorized wheelchair ramp that attaches to his mom's truck. But, unfortunately, thieves recently stole the truck.
According to police, it was recovered 10 minutes away but it was completely stripped. The radio, speakers, seats and basically everything inside were stolen, including something very important. “It was my wheelchair ramp,” Martin said. “I don't care about the truck. I care about the ramp."
Martin says a family friend is trying to repair the truck. But even if it is repaired, Martin will still be missing his $700 dollar ramp which is something his family can't afford to buy. "It's pretty much the only way I can get around. Without it, I can't do anything at all."
Martin tells 3 On Your Side without that ramp, those thieves stole his freedom. “How could you be so heartless and do something like that and take away someone's freedom?” Martin asked. “How would you feel if you were in my shoes and someone did that to you?"
Avondale Police detectives are currently investigating the case. If there's an arrest and if Martin is able to get another ramp, I'll let you know in a follow up report