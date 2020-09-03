PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- Labor Day sales are on, but shoppers may not see deeply discounted prices on products that typically go on sale this time of year.
The Deal Guy, Matt Granite, says he has scoured the sales and suggests consumers who are looking to save money should skip purchasing sheets, towels, patio furniture and grills this holiday weekend. But he says shoppers may be able to snag good deals on other unexpected products.
"The key is to look for products that are not commonly associated with Labor Day, so for example, laptops. They’re a great purchase Black Friday and Cyber Monday but they’ve never been a good purchase for the most part on Labor Day," Granite said. "I’m not talking about Chrome books, which have been purchased by every single school in Arizona and are nearly impossible to find in stock. But whether it’s a Microsoft Surface or Vivo Book or something from an Asus competitior, it doesn’t matter what you buy, great deals on that."
Granite says Labor Day sales shoppers will also likely save more if they shop online versus in store.
"The deals are actually better online right now because stores know that we can cross compare by opening up a bunch of windows or using an app," Granite said. "When you’re at a physical store, you’re at the mercy of what that store is advertising and especially with our current community conditions, no one wants to be going from store to store to store to find the lowest price."
Don't forget to shop local. Granite says local businesses often have better Labor Day deals than big box retailers.
"Pay attention to the local stores. We have local furniture stores. We’ve got local mattress stores," he said. "Don’t simply just go to Walmart or Target or any store that you typically shop at and assume they’re going to cut you the bigger break. It’s often the local merchants that are doing the better job."