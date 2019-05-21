3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Cindy and Bob McPeters constantly pour over their bank documents wondering how in the world they ever became fraud victims.
"The paperwork is frustrating," said Cindy.
Back in January, the Tempe couple went to their nearby BBVA Compass bank to refinance their home and to also take out a Home Equity Line of Credit, also known as a HELOC.
But not long after opening that account, Bob said someone else tried to get to couple's money first.
"Large amount was taken from our HELOC account and transferred to this new account that we didn't know about," said Bob.
How much money? According to a document, $160,000. But luckily the bank caught the fraudulent transaction before it could transfer.
However, two other transactions did go through.
"I asked for a statement on my account and low and behold, a couple of checks had been written for a total of $4,500 that we did not write," Bob said.
The couple tells 3 On Your Side that BBVA sent them photos of a woman reportedly cashing a $3,800 check in Kingman using Cindy's identity.
"It's made me physically sick, a nervous wreck, it's very upsetting," said Cindy.
Kingman police confirm to 3 On Your Side that the woman in the photo is considered a "person of interest" in the case and that the police department is actively working with BBVA.
3 On Your Side got a hold of BBVA to see if they'd consider returning the $4,500 in fraudulent transactions back to Bob and Cindy since they're fraud victims, but the bank had already given them back the money.
Bob and Cindy say they're glad to hear that, but they still want to know who the woman is how she accessed their HELOC account. So, Bob says they're offering a $1,000 reward for anyone you can identify her.
"We called 3 On Your Side because we know you get stuff done, and we want her exposed," said Bob.
Besides the Kingman police department, two other police departments are investigating. If you recognize that unidentified woman in those bank surveillance photos, you're encouraged to call your police department.
