PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Melissa Hartley's daughter, Kendall, spent the second day of third grade sitting in front of a laptop in the back of her mom's car in a Starbuck's parking lot because of a venti-sized problem: The internet went out at her house.
"We jumped in the car and went to Starbucks thinking it might just be 30 to 45 minutes," Hartley said.
As she watched the estimated time for repair tick up by hours, she knew she had to find a more comfortable place for her daughter to connect for the rest of the school day.
"We're going to get up every day and go where we need to go to make it happen. I understand that most families don't have that luxury," Hartley told 3 On Your Side. "Today, I'm sitting in an empty conference room at my husband's work, but I know most people don't have that, so I am worried about the greater community and what happens when they can't connect."
3 On Your Side checked in with the Arizona Department of Education to find out if the state is offering school districts any guidance about tech-related absences during this unprecedented, mostly-virtual start to the school year.
Morgan Dick, a spokesperson for the department, said individual schools set their own attendance policies, but added Superintendent Kathy Hoffman is working to close the digital divide to ensure children have access to the technology they need.
"These issues existed long before the pandemic, and have now been worsened due to the need for distance learning," Dick said. "The superintendent formed a Technology Task Force earlier this summer, comprised of educators, students, and technology business leaders to address these issues moving forward."
Hartley's tech trouble was temporary. Service was restored by late afternoon, and Hartley says she received a small refund from her internet provider, Cox.
"They offered me about $7.50, which is equivalent to one day of what we pay for Cox," she said. "The amount of time I've spent today trying to find out just when my internet is going to get turned back on is worth well more than that."
Cox apologized for the unplanned outage.
"We hear from hundreds of our customers every day, who tell us how vital their Cox services are, particularly at this time, so we hate for anyone to be without their valuable connection," said Cox spokeswoman Andrea Katsenes Pappas. "But from time to time, for a variety of different reasons, services can be interrupted. We appreciate all our customers' patience and grace during this unprecedented time."
"Cox has invested in upgrades to our network in Arizona and [we] are confident in the services we are providing millions of customers in the Valley," she added. "Of course, no one expected the demand that a pandemic would have on all services in our community, but we have a team devoted to monitoring our Cox network traffic, and make modifications round the clock to handle demand."
Cox also opened up more than 2,500 Wi-Fi hotspots in Phoenix and Southern Arizona, where anyone can connect to the internet for free. Click here to search the company's hotspots map.