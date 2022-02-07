SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It takes months to turn TPC Scottsdale into the Greatest Show on Grass. "We keep getting challenged to grow the city and every year we do it," said Scott Brubaker of PRO EM National Event Services. The company constructed more than 500,000 square feet of tents and structures across the course, according to Brubaker.

Over 750,000 servings of beer could be sold at the WM Phoenix Open "I remember there were only two concession stands, the birds nest was on site and we were lucky to sell 500 cases of beer," says Fleetwood.

New in 2022, there is a bigger tent for fans at the 12th and 13th tees, but perhaps the most famous venue for spectators at the WM Phoenix Open is the 16th hole. "Legend has it, it started with a bunch of ASU frat guys sitting behind the tee when there was nothing up here, just the hole," Brubaker said. Some bleachers were added. Then a deck of skyboxes and then a second deck.

"And again, we have to go up because 16 is 16," Brubaker said. "There's no more real estate. It's the hole, so then we added a third deck." All of it takes careful coordination, an extra challenge in a year filled with labor shortages, increasing costs and supply chain issues.

"Internally, we've had some sweaty palms at times," Brubaker said. "Our goal is to make everything look easy, even though we know it's not. When fans come out here, they don't care about how difficult it was to put up these structures. They just care about having a good time." That meant planning ahead, placing orders early, and staying in close contact with vendors, both in the U.S. and abroad.

How Scottsdale is preparing for WM Phoenix Open week on and off the course Monday is the official start of WM Phoenix Open Week, with tournament play getting underway on Thursday.

"They warned us early that this was coming down the pike, so any ordering of new tents and structures that we need to do, we had to get in early," Brubaker said. "We had to be very specific with our needs so that they could manufacture and get them shipped to us in a timely fashion, and so far, so good. We've gotten what we needed."