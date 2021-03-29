SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For years, Donna Nacy says she's been driving down to Rocky Point, Mexico. "It's just nice; the people are nice,” Donna told 3 On Your Side. "Everyone is just real friendly unless something happens and then it's a totally different situation."
And this past January, it was a different situation because once in Rocky Point, Donna's car was hit by another driver. "You just didn’t see anything. It came out of nowhere. I'm like, where did this person just come from?" she recalls.
Her car was damaged and undriveable. Police there claimed it must have been Donna's fault and although she strongly disagreed, her car was towed to police headquarters and Donna was put in jail.
"What were you put in jail for?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “They said they had a witness that said I ran into them. So, you're guilty until proven innocent."
Donna says the cell was filthy. "There are two other women in there on a concrete slab with feces on the wall because the toilet did not work," she says.
Donna says she remained in jail for nearly 12 hours while police tried to verify her Mexican auto insurance. Using AAA of Arizona's website, she had paid around $50 for insurance coverage before ever crossing into Mexico, so she had the proper coverage. “I knew you could buy it at the border but I went through AAA's website because I thought if something happened, I can get a little more help and I knew it was legitimate."
Donna didn't know it when she had purchased the insurance through AAA, but she wasn't actually covered by AAA. Instead, the motor club is partnered with a Mexican insurance company that issued the policy.
However, it's a company Donna says she can't get through to in order to check on her car. "You call these numbers on the back of the paper but no one calls you back. They put you on hold and someone will answer and then put you back on hold."
Donna says she's managed to get some information. For example, she was first told her wrecked car would be repaired by March 19, then March 29, then April 9 and now she's being told April 16.
“It’s stressful and frustrating," she says.
In the meantime, Donna's 2018 Hyundai sits at a Mexican body shop somewhere in Rocky Point. It was towed there by police.
Back in Arizona, Donna now has to depend on friends to get to and from work. And she wonders if she will ever see her car again. It’s a car paid for in full and valued at $18,000. "It's not that simple. You think you're insured, and you may not get your car back. But it may be months. I would like to get my car back."
3 On Your Side got a hold of AAA of Arizona to see if they might be able to get some information on this viewer's car.
They are actively investigating and say they are working with their Mexican partners to get more information about Donna’s car.
I'll let you know what happens in a follow up report.