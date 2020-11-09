3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Carol Tucker enjoys sitting in her chair and relaxing. She's had the leather chair for years and says it's good for reading, but that's about it.
"It reclines, but it's hard to see the television," Tucker told 3 On Your Side.
So, Tucker decided to sell the chair and after placing an ad, she quickly got a text message from someone claiming to be a woman living out of state and she was interested in that chair.
"She said, 'What's the lowest you'll take?' And I said, 'Well, $275' and that's a good price. And she said that will be fine."
Tucker didn't know it at the time, but the so-called buyer was actually a scammer who overnighted an envelope with an authentic-looking check inside.
"So, then I opened it and I saw a check for $3,000.23," Tucker said.
"$3,000 for your old, leather little chair?" 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper asked.
"Yes," she replied.
Tucker texted the so-called buyer asking why the check was for so much. The scammer replied that Carol should deposit the check into her bank account and send the balance of the money to a shipper who would pick up the chair.
"Was that a little weird to you?" Harper asked.
"Yea, it was a little weird," Tucker said. "I was thinking, 'Is this is a scam?'"
It is a scam. If Tucker had deposited that fake check into her bank account, she was supposed to transfer the balance to the shipper, who is actually the scammer. By the time Tucker's bank realized the check was bogus days later, the scammer would have already had all that money that Tucker sent. Thankfully, Tucker didn't fall for the trick.
"I contacted 3 On Your Side because I don't want this to happen to someone else," Tucker said.
And get this, Tucker says another scammer contacted her with the same old same ploy.
Remember, if you ever get a check for a lot more than you're expecting, no matter what the situation is, it's a scam.