SUN CITY, AZ (3 ON YOUR SIDE) -- Some Sun City homeowners say they were duped by three men they hired to do some work around their property.
3 On Your Side has investigated these three men before; they were allegedly using the name of a legitimate and reputable business to rip people off.
Now they seem to be up to their old tricks again, and this time, 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper was able to catch up with one of them.
"Hey, how you boys doing today, I'm Gary Harper with Channel 3 and 3 On Your Side," Harper said as he approached Zachary Simpson. "I wanted to talk with you about some of your customers; they gave you a lot of money."'
Simpson is an ex-convict who homeowners say made off with a lot of their money. But he doesn't work alone. Victims say two other ex-cons, Phillip Simpson and Jeff Troub, work with him.
"They did about one day's worth of work of the demolition, and that's all they've done. And they never came back, and they never answer calls, and they left us high and dry," said George Dolan.
Dolan and Karen Hassan say they're very familiar with the trio. The couple gave $3,000 to Zack Simpson so he and his two buddies could start remodeling their bathrooms.
However, after doing very little demolition work, Dolan says the men never came back, leaving him to hire someone else to finish the job.
"We had that terrible sinking feeling, knowing that we had been duped," said Dolan.
Kelli King says her parents are also victims. She says her mom and dad have memory issues and her dad also has Parkinson's disease.
King says the men knocked on the door of her parents' Sun City home and convinced the senior citizens that they could do some yard work around their house.
"I feel they're preying on vulnerable people who maybe aren't really able to make their own good choices," said King.
When it was all said and done, King says her parents gave the men $6,500 for unneeded work. And work that was never even finished.
For instance, the men dropped off some artificial grass but then disappeared, leaving the elderly couple to find someone else to put it in.
"It makes me angry. It makes me very angry, and I think they need to be stopped," said King.
The men reportedly get work by scouring through Sun City neighborhoods and leaving business cards with names like Yards by Zack and Arizona Ayzee Landscaping.
So, what do Zack Simpson, Phil Simpson and Jeff Troub have to say for themselves?
3 On Your Side sets up hidden cameras and waited for the men to arrive at a location where they believe they are giving a remodeling estimate.
Zack Simpson and an unidentified man showed up.
Once we confront Simpson, he claims he doesn't know any of the homeowners who are complaining.
"You should know you took a $3,000 check from them, these nice people right here," Harper said. "You were supposed to do a remodeling job; you demoed, and then you left," said Harper.
Appearing nervous, Zack Simpson didn't seem to know what to say.
"Do they look familiar? Did you take their money," asked Harper.
Zack Simpson went back to his truck, still muttering he doesn't know the people accusing him and his cronies of ripping them off.
"You don't know any of these people, but you took all of their money," said Harper.
Looking confused, Zack Simpson never did answer our questions and does what he does best. He simply takes off like he and his two partners have done so many times before.
Before hiring anyone to do any work in or around your home, try to do some research. Also, never give money upfront, and if the work estimate is more $1,000, make sure they're licensed and in good standing with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.
