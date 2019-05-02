3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - The state’s contracting board has yanked the license of a Valley remodeling company but not before the agency says the company made off with more than a $100,000 from homeowners.
Rene McKinley and her husband have lived in their Phoenix home for 26 years. Since they’re thinking about selling, they say now is the time to make their home “show-ready.”
“We try and keep up with the repairs, but my husband had a stroke last year, so it’s been hard to keep things up and repair things,” McKinley said.
The couple eventually came across a company called We Can Fix It Remodeling, which also goes by the name We Fix Ugly Houses of Arizona.
For just over $11,000, the remodeling company drew up an invoice saying it could install a new air conditioner for one of their bonus rooms, put in a new front door for better curb appeal, and do other projects like drywall and roof repairs.
But, after making two different payments totaling over $11,000, We Can Fix It Remodeling never came up with that new air conditioning unit for that room.
As for the work they did do, McKinley says it was horrible.
She showed us much of what she says was a “botched” job. For example, she points to a section of her damaged wall she says wasn’t fixed correctly.
“Here they were supposed to fill in the crack, and this is what they ended up doing to the wall,” said McKinley.
And that new front door they paid for? Well, turns out, it isn’t new at all, and she says it’s a wrong door.
“This is a garage door, a wooden garage door, not a front entry door,” said McKinley.
When the company stopped showing up and stopped returning phone calls, McKinley and her husband filed a complaint with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.
They weren’t the only ones. After a flurry of complaints rolled in, the agency yanked the company’s license preventing them from taking on any more business.
But, it was too little, too late. The ROC says We Can Fix It Remodeling had already made off with more than $123,631 from homeowners who paid up front.
3 On Your Side visited the remodeling company, but the business was closed down, and the landlord confirmed to 3 On Your Side that the company moved out.
McKinley says she’s heartbroken. Her home is left in shambles, not to mention they’re out more than $11,000.
“We spent all our savings to get this done and now we’re stuck,” said McKinley.
The silver lining here is that the remodeling company was licensed at the time it took in all that money, meaning our viewers and others who dealt with this company stand a good chance of getting their money back through the Arizona Registrar of Contractor’s Recovery Fund.
